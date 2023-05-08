Did Katy Perry pay tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choices at King Charles’ coronation?

Katy Perry was one of the guests invited to King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend at Buckingham Palace along with Emma Thompson, First Lady Jill Biden, and Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry made headlines for several reasons whether it was for her outfit choices or for her dazzling performance on Sunday. She was even ridiculed on social media because of the viral video which showed Perry stumbling to find a seat during the coronation ceremony.

Recently, the eagle eyed fans noticed that Perry’s fashion choices resembled Princess Diana’s style. Here is everything to know about the same.

Katy Perry’s fashion choices

Many fans on social media pointed out that Katy Perry’s fashion choices were quite similar to the late Princess Diana.

For the coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, Katy Perry opted for a Vivienne Westwood custom made lilac short sleeve jacket along with a matching tailored skirt. She completed her look with a dramatic netted hat and pearl choker. Her look was compared to Princess Diana’s two piece lavender set designed by Gianni Versace for her anti-landmine speech in Washington D.C., in 1997.

On Sunday for her performance at Windsor Castle, Perry opted for an eighteenth century gold metallic dress by Vivienne Westwood. The singer looked fantastic in an oversize skirt, plunging neckline and sculpted bodice which she accessorized with golden earrings. Katy Perry’s performance dress looked like a modern version of Princess Diana’s gold satin dress designed by Murray Arbeid.

Katy Perry was also seen in a houndstooth outfit from the 2023 Priscavera collection which was similar to Diana’s Alistair Blair jacket which she wore in 1987 during her visit to Munich.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How is Katy Perry connected to The Royal Family? Relationship explained