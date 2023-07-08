Did Keke Palmer break up with Darius Jackson? Latter removes photos from Instagram

Rumors of a possible split between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have surfaced after the latter removed all pictures featuring Palmer from his Instagram profile. The move comes following controversy surrounding Jackson's comments about Palmer's outfit from the Usher concert. Here's what we know so far.

Did Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's clashing views lead to a breakup?

While rumors are rife that Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have broken up, adding fuel to the breakup rumors, eagle-eyed fans noticed that all previous posts featuring Palmer have been removed from Darius Jackson's Instagram profile. The decision to scrub his profile of their shared pictures has sparked speculation about the couple's relationship status.

As fans speculate about a possible breakup, it remains unclear whether Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have indeed ended their relationship. Jackson's removal of their pictures from Instagram raises questions about the couple's current status. However, without an official statement from either party, it is difficult to ascertain the true nature of their relationship.

Darius Jackson faces backlash for commenting on Keke Palmer’s outfit

Darius Jackson faced backlash for criticizing Keke Palmer's choice of a sheer outfit at a recent Usher concert. In a now-deleted tweet, Jackson expressed his disapproval, stating that as a mother, Palmer shouldn't be showcasing such revealing attire. Social media users quickly condemned Jackson's remarks, calling him out for body-shaming and being unsupportive.

Among those voicing their disapproval was Aoki Simmons, daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons, who took to TikTok to express her disdain for Jackson's comments. In a since-deleted video, Aoki expressed her strong dislike for Jackson, stating that she prays for his downfall and is appalled by his behavior.

In the meantime, Keke Palmer has yet to publicly address the controversy or the rumors surrounding her relationship with Darius Jackson. While Jackson has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, Palmer's silence has left fans curious about the state of their relationship.

As rumors spiral, Palmer continues to share glimpses of her life on social media, showcasing her postpartum physique and receiving support from fellow stars. Despite any potential relationship challenges, Palmer remains focused on her role as a mother and her thriving career.

