Did Kelly Clarkson ‘bash’ Taylor Swift’s rumored ‘romance’ with boyfriend Travis Kelce? Find out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town lately. The two first sparked rumors in September, and since then they have often been seen together. Swift was seen attending multiple NFL games to cheer on Kelce. The whole world is rooting for Swift and Kelce’s romance. Kelly Vlarkson was caught on fire when people thought she was slamming Hollywood's new ‘it’ couple. But now Kelly Clarkson has issued a public apology and denied reports that she did not bash or slam anyone’s romance. Here’s what the host said:

ALSO READ: 'That was a near-death experience': When Taylor Swift recalled getting hilariously scared by Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Clarkson denied reports that she slammed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance

Kelly Clarkson denied slamming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's heated affair after claiming that it was literally taking over the NFL. The host posted on Instagram, "I did not bash anyone's romance. I am a romantic. Yay romance! Did you even watch what I said on my show? I simply stated that I intend to watch football when I tune in. This appears to be an appropriate request.”

The Because of You singer's post comes just one day after she made headlines when she expressed her concerns on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She said in her show, "It's not funny how it's literally taking over the NFL for people who like to watch sports now. It's as if you are watching Housewives while you’re watching."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been all over the news. The rumored couple is often seen out and about and holding hands. Relationship rumors started going around in September of this year. The Cruel Summer singer was photographed sitting close to Kelce's mother at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, sparking speculation about the two's relationship.

She also attended the Chiefs vs. Jets game on October 1 with friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and others. The Grammy winner last saw Donna at the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where she also overheard Travis' father, Ed Kelce, conversing.

ALSO READ: When Tom Hiddleston revealed he and ex-Taylor Swift were still friends after their breakup