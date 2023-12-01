Did Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock overcharge her as her manager? Exploring the singer's claims as the court rules in her favor

Kelly Clarkson has emerged victorious in the latest round of her divorce saga with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. A California labor commissioner has ruled in favor of the Grammy-winning singer, stating that Blackstock overcharged her by millions when he served as her manager. Let us delve into the details of the legal showdown.

Manager’s missteps

The labor commissioner’s ruling highlights Blackstock’s overreach as a manager. While managers typically focus on career strategy and guidance, Blackstock was found to have taken on responsibilities more aligned with those of talent agents. Documents reveal that he went beyond his role by booking gigs and securing deals for Kelly on platforms like The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and even as the host of the Billboard Music Awards.

Legal boundaries were crossed when Blackstock, in his managerial role, engaged in activities typically reserved for agents. The commissioner emphasized that only agents can lawfully secure roles for talent, with only a few exceptions. These managerial actions were deemed as exceeding the acceptable scope, prompting the labor commissioner’s ruling against Blackstock.

Blackstock needs to repay a hefty amount

Brandon Blackstock is now facing the consequences of his actions, with the labor commissioner ordering him to return a staggering $2,641,374 to Kelly Clarkson. This sum includes commissions collected for various gigs, showcasing a significant disparity in the amounts received.

Undeterred by the ruling, Brandon Blackstock is gearing up for an appeal. The legal tussle is far from over as he contests the commissioner’s decision. The appeal process introduces another chapter in this ongoing legal saga.

While Clarkson sought a share of the earnings from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the labor commissioner ruled in Blackstock's favor. This decision adds another layer of complexity to the financial dynamics of their divorce settlement.

