Did Kelsea Ballerini And Boyfriend Chase Stokes Move In Together? Country Star Shares Exciting Update

Kelsea Ballerini, known for hits like "Miss Me More," and her boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, have officially moved in together. Ballerini shared the exciting news with fans, revealing that the two are now fully "unpacked," signifying a meaningful step in their romance.

The couple, who began dating in early 2023, have been open about their relationship, with Stokes even appearing in Ballerini’s latest music video for her song “First Rodeo.” Ballerini’s new album, Patterns, offers insight into her journey, touching on themes of love, growth, and vulnerability, which she credits as part of her current life chapter.

The album features the track “Baggage,” where she candidly sings about cohabitation and emotional readiness for love. This collaboration between the couple extends to their personal lives, and Ballerini describes her relationship as one grounded in mutual respect and a deep connection.

Stokes recently showed his admiration for Ballerini on social media, praising her honesty and authenticity in her music, and expressing pride in her openness. Meanwhile, Ballerini noted that her music reflects her growth, both personally and in her relationships, since turning 30. Their move symbolizes a shared commitment, blending personal and professional milestones as they support one another.

With their recent milestone, Ballerini and Stokes are navigating their relationship with openness and support. Fans are thrilled for the couple’s new chapter, as they continue building a life together, balancing love, music, and the next steps in their journey.

