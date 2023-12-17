Did Kendal Jenner and Bad Bunny break up? Exploring new rumors as the reality TV star goes out for a solo outing
Kendall Jenner was recently seen in Colorado with her friends. The media noticed that her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, was not with her. It has been alleged that the couple has broken up.
Supermodel Kendall Jenner sparked break-up rumors with her beau Bad Bunny as she was spotted alone in Colorado. The Supermodel arrived at Aspens for the weekend and was seen having a gala time with her friends in Colorado. What grabbed everyone's attention was the absence of her beau and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The rumors have been surfacing for quite some time, as the couple have been conspicuous in public appearances.
Kendall Jenner sparks breakup rumors with Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner was spotted in Colorado looking ravishing in a giant fur coat, pantyhose, and black flats where she arrived for the weekend. The absence of her boyfriend Black Bunny sparked break-up rumors. The Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend have not been seen in any public appearances since October. The couple was last seen together on October 29 when they went for breakfast in Beverly Hills. Since then, the couple have not been seen together, sparking break-up rumors.
According to sources that talked to The Messenger, the couple have mutually decided to call it quits, due to Bad Bunny’s work schedule. It made Kendell feel the couple already had run its course. The breakup, however, is seen as not toxic and amicably ended. Reports suggest, the couple are still in touch and there’s no bad blood between them.
The Couple started dating in February
The pair first sparked relationship rumors when they were seen together leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills. However, the couple kept their relationship private. The duo enjoyed moments during their relationship often seen together in public appearances. They even shared an Instagram post when they featured together in Gucci’s campaign and shared it to their official Instagram accounts.
Jenner had shared a cryptic message in November on Instagram, leaving her followers insinuating a break-up. The reality star also captioned a post on Instagram stating, “What meant for me, will simply find me”, sparking rumors of a breakup. There is no official validation of the relationship or breakup and the fans can only wonder what is cooking between the two.
