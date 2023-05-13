Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny get cozy at Lakers Playoff game in Los Angeles amid dating rumors?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have no plans of concealing their chemistry amid dating rumors that have taken the internet by storm.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been romantically linked for quite a few months now, and although there has been no official confirmation of their romance, the duo is spotted together every now and then.

Speaking of which, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were seen attending the Lakers Playoff game in Los Angeles together on Friday, May 12. The rumored couple was seen sitting at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

As per Just Jared, Kendall and Bad Bunny joined a few of their friends as they sat in the first row. Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were also at the game.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny get cozy and flirtatious at the Lakers Playoff game

Kendall Jenner opted for a casual chic look as she donned a white tank top with a khaki-colored skirt. She also wore knee-high boots. The model kept her hair open and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings and a golden necklace.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny was seen dressed in a black jacket, which he wore on top of a white tee-shirt. The rapper also donned a pair of black trousers and a matching black cap. He finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Both Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen holding a beverage in their hands, as they talked with their friends.

Some videos also show Kendall and Bad Bunny getting cozy and having a flirty conversation respectively.

They were last seen together a few weeks ago at the MET Gala fashion party after walking the red carpet at the fashion event separately.

