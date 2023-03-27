Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spend the night together amid dating rumours?

It has been a while since Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumours and it looks like the duo has no plans to negate the headlines. We have now got our hands on more details about their public latest outing. Read on to know more.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have dinner together on Sunday night

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted together once again by media personnel recently. The rumoured lovebirds were reportedly spotted leaving together in a car at about 2 a.m. on Sunday night, March 26. As per Just Jared, they had dinner at Bird Streets Club, in West Hollywood, California. Kendall and Bad Bunny were also joined by a few friends.

Apparently, the model and the music superstar were spotted sitting in the backseats of a car as they left together. Their security personnel used umbrellas to protect the rumoured couple from being seen while exiting the restaurant.

An earlier report by TMZ claimed that Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly hugged and kissed at one of their outings earlier this month when they went out for a meal along with a bunch of other friends. As per the media portal, as Bad Bunny accompanied Kendall to her car waiting below, they shared a hug. Her hands were reportedly wrapped around his neck, and while their lips were not visible in the frame, their body language reportedly suggested that Kendall and Bad Bunny kissed.

Kylie Jenner joins Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on their night out

Last night, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were reportedly joined by Kylie Jenner during their night out at the restaurant. Kylie’s SUV reportedly crashed into the restaurant’s gate, which fell on the hood of the car, making it stop working. According to eyewitnesses, the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s security gave the valet his number to pay for the gate later.

Timothee Chalamet, Zack Bia, Russell Westbrook, Stassi Karanikolau, and Victoria Villarroel, also joined Kendall and Bad Bunny at dinner.

