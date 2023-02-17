Did Kendall Jenner finally respond to accusations of photoshopping her hand in recent Instagram post?

Kendall Jenner seldom fails to be in the limelight. The 27-year-old is one of the highest-paid models in the world, who grew up in the spotlight due to the popular reality show revolving her family – Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kendall is quite active on social media, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, recently, Kendall took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures. However, one particular picture caught netizens’ eyes, where Jenner was seen sitting in a squat position as she donned a thong bikini. Her fingers were touching the ground and fans thought they looked unusually long. She was then trolled for having a photoshop fail.

And now, it looks like Kendall has finally responded to the accusation. Find out what she has to say.

Kendall Jenner responds to photoshop fail accusations? According to a report by Just Jared, Kendall and her close friend Hailey Bieber were together when they decided to address the photoshop rumours. While Hailey filmed for her Instagram story, Kendall showed off her hands. Then, in the now-unavailable Instagram story, Hailey referred to Kendall’s hand and reportedly said, “While you’re sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live. Live footage of the hand.” Hailey also wrote a caption for the video which read, “(slew of alien emojis and a ring) been had long a** hands x fingers.” Kendall Jenner has been called out for photoshopping her photos earlier too It should be noted that this was not the first time Kendall Jenner has been accused of photoshopping her photos. In 2021, the 818 Tequila founder was called out for apparently photoshopping a mirror selfie she posted in red underwear. Responding to the criticism, she uploaded an Instagram post and dubbed herself a ‘blessed’ girl. She further wrote, “Although, I want you to know that I understand you and that I have bad days too. You are gorgeous in your current form! Sometimes it’s not as perfect as it seems”.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner goes topless days after ex Ben Simmons gets spotted with Eiza González on a date in NYC