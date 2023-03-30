Did Kendall Jenner go under the knife? Fans think she had secret surgery

Love them or hate them, The Kardashians are always in the spotlight. Kendall Jenner who has been accused of photoshopping her Instagram pictures a lot many times in the past is yet again facing new rumors that she has undergone plastic surgery. Her recent look has been slammed by fans who believe that the supermodel has gone under the knife.

The 27-year-old model, who had previously denied undergoing surgery, was the target of a Reddit user’s theory who claimed that the supermodel has undergone surgery and tried explaining the changes to her face online. Not just that, he shared two images of Kendall side by side to demonstrate how much she has transformed. In the first picture from 2020, the star was seen attending a photo exhibition in London where she was looking beautiful. She was dolled up in a striking matching shirt and skirt set with a wild pattern.

The second picture, which was more recent, showed the reality television personality visiting the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month. In the photograph, she donned a stylish black and gold gown. Both photos clearly showed different make-up preferences, though some fans got convinced that the supermodel’s face has changed since then.

Here’s how fans reacted:

One online user commented, “10 brow lifts and under eye skin removal…What’dya mean, she looks exactly the same!!?!!" Another person wrote, "This photo is really a bad example, I think. She doesn’t look that different here but she definitely has done a lot of work on her face and body lately." A third person commented, "They all got SOOO much work done during the pandemic I guess more time at home looking in the mirror + easier to hide during recovery but sheesh is it jarring."

