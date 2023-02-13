Did Kendall Jenner just have a photoshop fail moment? Fans react

The 818 Tequila founder is shown squatting in a thong bikini in the (image in suspicion), which is the fourth in the slideshow. Despite her attractive body on display, Kendall’s hand has got fans’ attention and they believed that she has photoshopped the picture due to her “wild” fingers.

Kendall Jenner is a fashion model, who is catching fire with her latest bathing suit snaps, and that too, for all the wrong reasons. The 27-year-old supermodel has been accused of using photoshop. She has been called out by fans for photoshopping a Saturday shot because of the size of her long hands.

Fans are feeling 'sad' for Kendall

One of her eagle-eyed followers compared the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum's hands to those of an "AI hand" because her fingertips are touching the ground in the post. Another fan commented “edits [went] wrong in the fourth shot". A third one referred to Kendall Jenner’s hands as "suspicious".

Although, family members of Kendall Jenner and loved ones have praised her in the comment section. Though the picture has received a lot of backlash, despite that, it has managed to get over 5 million likes from her loyal followers.

All the times Kendall was called out for photoshopping

It’s not the first time Jenner has received criticism for editing her pictures. She has been accused of photoshopping her pictures in the past as well. In February 2021, she sparked waves when a mirror selfie was posted of her in red underwear.

To all the photoshop claims, Kendall responded by praising her body on social media and called herself a ‘blessed girl’. She wrote, “Although, I want you to know that I understand you and that I have bad days too". Further, she added, “You are gorgeous in your current form! Sometimes it’s not as perfect as it seems”.

