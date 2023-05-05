Did Kendall Jenner roll her eyes at Gigi Hadid post their ionic handshake at the Met Gala?

Kendall Jenner was immensely praised for her Met Gala 2023 look. Her elegant appearance as she stood tall in black platform boots with a classy cut v-shaped dress, went well with her physique. But what didn’t go unnoticed, and became a matter of discussion, was her ‘mean’ facial expression, towards Gigi Hadid. This incident occurred earlier this week in New York City. Kendall Jenner was seen applauding and shouting alongside Gigi Hadid before turning around and making an unhappy face when the model was out of sight. The viewers were confused and made them question why she did that, while some of the users defended Jenner and took her side.

Viewers react to Kendall Jenner’s behavior towards Gigi Hadid:

"Kendall's face when she turns away from Gigi says it all," one admirer said. While another writer wondered, "Why did she change her face like that?"

Another commenter backed Kendall, adding, "I really don't understand why people are so quick to judge and come up with conclusions right away; you don't know these people!"

"The mean girl image you're all trying so hard to portray Kendall as is so forced that many people who aren't even fans of her have had enough of your accusations and are even defending Kendall now," the post wrote.

Where did Kendall Jenner get the title "Mean Girl’?

Kendall shared a TikTok video last month in which she and her friends exhibit the "mean girl" vibe. Jenner recorded the video while she was out with her girl pals for dinner which included Hailey Bieber. In the footage, 818's founder and her pals took turns lip-syncing to a particularly raunchy TikTok sound.

The video was labeled with a passive-aggressive happy face. On Reddit, the reality TV personality was chastised for her excessive attitude and what one commentator described as "mean girl energy." "She always has the most confidence when she's bullying people and being a mean girl," commented another.

Kendall and Kylie's crocked sistership

Jordyn Woods, Kylie's old BFF, admitted that she used to be "scared" of Kendall because of the sisters' poor relationship, stating "they did not get along."

Kendall’s remarks are a letdown for sister Kylie, and on certain occasions her comments are insulting and hurtful, such as: Kendall remarks on her baby sister's darker-looking skin tone. "You look really dark; it's my favorite tan," she began to tell Kylie.

"The bronzer is really thick, but you have really big body pores," Kendall said, as Kylie looked surprised. As her sister continued to discuss her appearance, the reality star returned her focus to her phone.

Kendall then switched her gaze to Kylie's fiery curls, remarking, "I loved your hair yesterday." I adore it when you have your natural Kylie hair, but then you add bangs or anything. "I really like your bangs."

The 24-year-old was deafeningly silent in response to her sister's unexpected compliment.

Later, in a confessional interview, Kylie acknowledged her relationship with her sister, saying that the two are "very different people." She further added, "We have different perspectives on everything, and we see everything differently." "It's fascinating," the mother of two stated.

