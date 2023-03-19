Did Kendall Jenner's alleged boyfriend Bad Bunny take a dig at her ex Devin Booker? DEETS inside

The Kardashian clan has always managed to be in the spotlight. They are famous for being all over the internet. But there are a few things that Kendal Jenner likes to keep private, especially her love life. These days, Kendall Jenner’s romance with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny has become the talk of the town. While they are yet to speak publicly about their relationship, the rapper’s new song is making fans believe that the relationship is real. Fans have recently noticed the rapper taking a sly dig at Kendall's ex-boyfriend Devik Booker.

Bad Bunny sings, “I’m not a bad baby, that’s a gimmick. But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.” Devin Booker is a basketball player for the Phoenix Suns; therefore, it wasn't difficult to assume what Bad Bunny was talking about. The song also said, "Scorpios are hazardous," which is Jenner's astrological sign. The lyrics have created a buzz on social media.

Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker have parted ways in November 2022 due to their busy schedules and work timings. After her break up with the NBA star, the supermodel has been linked with her rumored love Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship so far

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance was first sparked in February. The couple is yet to formally announce their relationship, but they continue to spend a lot of time together, which creates a lot of speculation about their new romance. The model and Puerto Rican singer were recently spotted together at an Oscars after-party. The new couple was earlier caught during their PDA-filled date when they were seen sharing a kiss in a parking lot.

