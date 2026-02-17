Did Kendall Jenner’s Former Boyfriend Devin Booker Take Dig at Other Ex Bad Bunny? Super Bowl LX Remark Raises Doubt

Kendall Jenner’s two boyfriends seem to be beefing against each other. The supermodel was on-again off-again with Devin Booker for a long time before they seemingly called it off completely in 2022. The Phoenix Suns player has now apparently taken a dig at her other ex-boyfriend, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, following the latter’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

During an interaction with the media, the 29-year-old was asked by reporters about the Super Bowl after the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. However, he had an interesting response, saying, “I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch to be completely honest.” His remarks have come between talks of rumored beef between Jenner’s multiple ex-boyfriends.

The socialite herself has remained dedicated to her support for her former partners, including appearing at the Super Bowl to watch Bad Bunny, while in the VIP area alongside her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who is rumored to be dating her other ex-boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. The model appeared nonchalant about the entire thing and was instead seen enjoying the American football game.

About Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

About Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The two dated for two years before officially splitting up in October 2022. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first linked together back in April 2020 when they were spotted at a rest amid a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. They were said to be only friends initially, as reported by PEOPLE. Their relationship seemingly began because of many mutual friends.

They stuck together on multiple occasions including getaways with friends and then, seemingly confirmed it with a cuddle on the model’s birthday that year. They went Instagram official in February 2021 and followed it up with a 1st anniversary celebration in June. She kept on supporting him by appearing at his games and the two frequently went on vacations together.

A year later, the rumors of their split surface and are later confirmed by October.

ALSO READ: All Celebs Featuring in Bad Buddy’s Set at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: From Lady Gaga to Pedro Pascal