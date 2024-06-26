Did Kenya Moore Exit Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 Following Suspension? Find Out

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is under fire for being entangled in a controversy with a newbie cast member. She was reportedly suspended from the Bravo reality show following an incident with Brittany Eady but an official confirmation for her suspension remains due.

Though Bravo has yet to announce their final decision, Moore took to her social media to post what seemed like a farewell note to her fans. Both stakeholders, Moore and Eady have shared their stance on the controversy that transpired during the former castmate’s salon opening.

Did Kenya Moore exit Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Kenya Moore, who has appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for nearly a decade, is not expected to return to the show following her suspension, as sources confirmed to TVLine. Moore, 53, was involved in an incident with a new cast member, Brittany Eady, where she allegedly displayed explicit images of Eady during the Kenya Moore Hair Salon opening in Atlanta.

Bravo did not officially announce Moore’s suspension but a source from the network shared an insight on the issue that has left fans in splits. “The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming,” the Bravo source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Whereas, the RHOA veteran is trying to resolve the matter legally, per Deadline.

Amidst the controversy, Moore penned a heartfelt note for her fans on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly bidding farewell to them. “#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever,” the reality star wrote on Tuesday, June 25.

What happened between Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady?

With the RHOA Season 16 production pacing up, the controversy between Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady sparked during the filming of Moore’s hair salon opening. She allegedly displayed explicit images of the new cast member performing sexual acts, that she reportedly found online.

Although, Moore has denied the allegations and defended her innocence saying she would never engage in “revenge p**n.”

“I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated,” the 1993 Miss USA stated in an X (formerly Twitter) post deeming the controversy as “fake news.”

However, Eady called out Moore’s inappropriate actions without naming her in another social media post. She reflected on the issue as not a “good feeling” to be targeted or “HAZED” by someone Eady had expected to bond with as a new cast member.

Though Bravo’s decision is still pending, Kenya Moore seems to have decided her fate in the show as her seeming farewell post clarifies that she is not to return on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Moore and Drew Sidora were the only returning members from Season 15 in the forthcoming season of RHOA. Cynthia Bailey will be joining as a guest star whereas new members Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, and Eady will also feature.

Kenya Moore debuted on the reality show in 2012 and was a regular cast member until 2023. In Season 11, she appeared as a guest member.

