Did Kevin Costner engage in any 'extramarital romantic relationships'? Estranged wife Christine feels so

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have been locked in a grueling and long divorce, since earlier this year when the latter filed for separation. The estranged couple shares three children and has been together since 2004. The couple might've asked for privacy as they work through their separation process but considering their high-profile case, it was going to make headlines. In a recent turn of events, Costner's estranged wife has asked him if by any chance, he had delved into any 'extramarital affairs'.

Did Kevin Costner cheat Christine Baumgartner?

Before an upcoming hearing about child support and a trial in November to decide if their premarital agreement is valid, Christine's lawyers are asking for more proof of the Yellowstone actor's finances. According to the documents obtained by People Magazine, Christine's attorneys sent Costner's legal aid papers that inquired the actor on his financial matters, including questioning, "expenses paid by" him or " any person: on his behalf, "relating to any extramarital romantic relationships." The 68-year-old sternly objected to such questions. His legal attorney replied that this inquiry was "propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound."

They also mentioned that the request is asking for information that is not related to the main topic because there is no shared property between them in this separation. Costner's legal team also added that Kevin "does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid." They made it clear that the actor "has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none."

Kevin Costner spends quality time with his daughter

Kevin Costner treated his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery, to a day of fun at Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. He shared his experience attending the pop star's concert on Instagram. The actor uploaded a couple of short clips, one showing the 33-year-old singer performing her hit song 22, and another capturing a guitar solo during Swift's song Don't Blame Me, from her 2018 album Reputation. In the caption, the 68-year-old mentioned just how much fun he and his daughter had, as well as praised the singer for her Eras Tour concert.

