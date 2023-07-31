Did Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine relocate amid divorce drama? Find out

Moving trucks were spotted leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara home that Christine and Kevin Costner and their children shared. Christine has vacated the house in which she lived with Kevin Costner during her 18-year marriage to the actor, according to pictures obtained by Page Six and other outlets on Friday, a day after Christine was seen running errands in Montecito, California.

Did Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine move out of house amid divorce drama?

Christine Costner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, has relocated. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that "Christine is following the legal advice as per the prenuptial agreement and is vacating the family house." The source added that "she will stay at a smaller house on the property that's been used as a staff quarter. This is only a momentary solution; She is still looking for a new place to live. She is staying in the region so as not to disrupt the lives of the children."

A source told PEOPLE that "Christine is doing her best to keep things as normal as possible. Her entire focus is on the kids."

The moving truck was spotted just days before Christine was legally compelled to leave the house, as a judge ordered earlier this month that she must leave by Monday, July 31.

How did Kevin Costner react to the court's decision?

Christine, who is going through a rocky divorce with Kevin Costner, had originally asked for a deadline of August 31 for relocating away until a child-support agreement had been reached. The Yellowstone actor asked her to depart by July 13.

According to court documents, on July 5, Judge Thomas Anderele decided that Christine must vacate the home she shares with Kevin Costner by the end of July. A source revealed Kevin Costner's reaction to the verdict: "He was relieved.".

Christine had stayed in the house after she filed for divorce on May 1, despite a prenuptial agreement that allegedly obliged her to vacate within 30 days. People acquired court documents filed on June 30 in which Kevin Costner's legal team stated that "Christine grasps at ropes with one baseless argument after another as to why she should not be allowed to stay in his home."

The letter stated that’ "Costner respectfully requests that Christine be given notice to leave his distinct residence immediately and no later than July 13, 2023."

Both the Oscar winner and his estranged wife have just returned from back-to-back summer vacations with their three children: Grace, Hayes, and Cayden. Costner brought his three children to British Columbia earlier this month, which forced him to miss his July 12 court date.

Christine was later seen with their children on a trip to Hawaii last week, when she had some time in the sun with Grace as they walked down the beach and posed for selfies near the water. She was also spotted at the beach in Hawaii with Josh Connor, a banker who lives near the family in California.

The latter vacation occurred just one week after Christine was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner. She had previously wanted $248,000, which the actor's representatives called "inflated."

