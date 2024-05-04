Did Kevin Feige Warn Hugh Jackman To Not Return As Wolverine In Upcoming Deadpool Movie? Marvel Studios’ President Comments

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. While the fans are excited to yet again catch a glimpse of Ryan Reynold in the character of Deadpool, they are rather elated to watch Hugh Jackman don the original Wolverine costume from the comics.

However, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, revealed that he initially wasn’t on board with the idea of Jackman returning as Wolverine.

Feige told the Empire that Jackman’s character got the perfect ending in the Logan movie, and he did not want to bring him back on screen and mess it up. Meanwhile, the British actor convinced the head of the studios that the Wolverine he would portray in the Deadpool movie would be different from what he played in the X-Men franchise.

Kevin Feige’s initial concerns over Wolverine’s revival in the Deadpool movie

Kevin Feige revealed to the entertainment portal that he warned Jackman against returning as Wolverine on the big screens. Feige confessed, "I said, 'Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don't come back. You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That's not something we should undo.'"

Kevin ultimately agreed with the script’s demand to bring the English actor back on board with his iconic character. A change is required for Marvel Studios to keep up with their fans’ needs, especially after the MCU had two back-to-back flops at the box office with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania and The Marvels.

Speaking of the revival of his character, Hugh Jackman shared with Sirius XM, “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines.” He added, “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans, too.”

Kevin Feige rejected Ryan Reynold’s original pitch for the Deadpool movie

In a conversation with Empire, Feige also confessed that he rejected Ryan Reynolds’ original pitch for the third installment of the Deadpool movie. Kevin shared that the reason behind the same was that the studios were still figuring out a way to introduce the character into the MCU after Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios.

Reynolds spoke of his original pitch. He shared that he wanted Deadpool 3 to be “‘Rashomon’s story about Wolverine and Deadpool and something that they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives. It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way.”

Feige admitted that he was unsure how to continue the Deadpool character at the time, which was one of the reasons he decided to scrap the pitch.

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

