Did Kevin Spacey drug the alleged victim before assault? Details inside

The ongoing trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court centres around Kevin Spacey, who faces a dozen charges of historic sex offences against four men.

However, other proceedings involve serious allegations of sexual misconduct against the House of Cards star as well. Multiple victims have come forward accusing Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, casting a dark shadow over his otherwise celebrated legacy. One of the alleged victims, referred to as the fourth complaint, took the stand to provide a harrowing account of his encounter. The man asserted that Spacey drugged him before engaging in non-consensual sexual acts.

This latest string of legal troubles has placed the prolific actor under intense scrutiny, and his reputation may never fully recover. Here’s what we know:

Kevin Spacey's legacy under scrutiny

In recent weeks, several cases involving Spacey unfolded across both sides of the Atlantic. In Los Angeles County Superior Court, Spacey faces charges of making lewd advances towards a teenager, using threatening or insulting language, and battery causing slight injury. These charges stem from incidents occurring during the filming of Netflix's hit show House of Cards.

During the trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, the fourth complainant took the stand to provide a harrowing account of his alleged encounter with Kevin Spacey. The accuser described Spacey as a "vile sexual predator." He claimed that the Oscar-winning actor sexually assaulted him and performed oral sex on him while he was unconscious in Spacey's London apartment in the late 2000s.

The alleged victim firmly denied suggestions by Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, that he had given consent. He stated, "I fell asleep or, I believe, (was) drugged" before the sexual encounter. Gibbs argued that it was "well-known in the theatre industry that Mr. Spacey liked to flirt with men," which the accuser acknowledged. However, the alleged victim vehemently refuted feeling comfortable in Spacey's flat, expressing, "I was made to feel like I was being circled by a shark." He further described Spacey as "atrocious, despicable, and disgusting."

The accuser disclosed that he had filed a civil lawsuit against Spacey in Britain, seeking approximately £400,000 ($510,000) in damages. However, he emphasized, "What I want is criminal justice." He expressed a willingness to relinquish everything if Spacey were to apologize, though he doubted it would happen.

In addition, Scotland Yard is currently investigating six more accusations against Spacey, including one case claiming the actor committed indecent assault against a minor. With so many accusations stacking up against him, Spacey's future seems uncertain.

If convicted, Spacey could potentially spend years in prison. As the trial continues to unfold, stay tuned to find out more deets

Sexual assault allegations against actor

When claims of sexual assault arising from a string of episodes dating back to the 1980s surfaced in 2017, Spacey's downfall officially began. Actor Anthony Rapp, who told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old in 1986, was one of the first alleged victims to come forward with accusations against Spacey. Spacey was found not liable for battery by a jury in a civil trial in New York City last year.

One particularly disturbing account comes from a former bartender working at the Coronado Club in South Beach, Maryland. According to reports, Spacey groped the young male employee without consent and even flashed him. As previously mentioned, Netflix halted production on season six of House of Cards due to Spacey's involvement in these scandalous events.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind or is going through depression or is suffering from any serious mental illness, kindly reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

