Did Khloe Kardashian find new love amidst rumors of her getting back with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson?

Amid the speculations that she is back with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has shared some details about her dating life. The rumors of Tristan and Khloe dating have been swirling for months now after the duo was seen spending more time together.

Previously, it was reported that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian and fathered a son with his mistress Maralee Nichols. This infidelity was the reason both of them parted ways and its fallout can be seen in the second season of The Kardashians.

Here is what Khloe Kardashian has to say about her dating life.

Khloe Kardashian on her dating life

On Sunday, Khloe Kardashian shared a viral meme on her Instagram story about how difficult it is to be dating in 2023. The post was headlined, ‘Dating in 2023 be like’, which then featured a video. In the viral clip, a woman asked a man, ‘What do you do?’ to which he responded, ‘I'm an astrophysicist’. The woman appeared to be confused with the man's answer but replied, ‘Ok. I'm a Gemini.’

The Kardashian’s star Instagram story appears to show that she has been actively dating along with pushing brakes on the rumors that she might be getting back together with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

The narrative that Khloe and Tristan are getting back together is mostly fueled by her mom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s regular court side appearances at the Lakers games to support Tristan. Khloe left a long rant on the fan account which questioned her and Tristan’s relationship status. She wrote, ‘Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point? It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.’

Though Khloe and Tristan parted ways, they co-parent their two kids, True, 5, and a nine month old boy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney on talking terms post infamous fight? Here's the 'current status'