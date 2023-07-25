Did Khloe Kardashian snub sister Kim Kardashian after she parties with Tristan Thompson in Miami? Find out

The Kardashians are no strangers to making headlines, and this time, it's Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the center of the storm. Over the weekend, the duo set tongues wagging as they were spotted together in Miami, attending a soccer game, dining at a fancy restaurant, and hitting the club scene. But what really caught everyone's attention was Kim's attempt to FaceTime her sister, Khloe Kardashian, only to be met with a surprising cold shoulder. Read to know all about the inside scoop.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe's unexpected sisterly bonding

The Kardashian clan is known for its tight-knit relationships, but things took an unexpected turn when Kim and Tristan's Miami adventure became public knowledge. After watching a soccer game together, the pair seemed inseparable as they continued their night with dinner and clubbing. However, eyebrows were raised when Kim tried to reach out to her sister, Khloe, through FaceTime, only to have the call rejected.

As fans scoured social media for more clues, they noticed something intriguing – Kim and Tristan were sporting matching all-black outfits during their Miami escapades. Social media platforms were soon flooded with comments and speculations, with many questioning the nature of their relationship. Were they just friends enjoying a night out, or was there something more to their newfound camaraderie?

Fans couldn't help but weigh in on the matter as news of Kim and Tristan's Miami rendezvous spread like wildfire. Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, ranging from concern for Khloe to intrigue about the dynamic between Kim and Tristan.

Many fans expressed concern for Khloe, questioning the nature of Kim and Tristan's newfound camaraderie, especially with their matching outfits, leaving social media buzzing with intrigue and speculation. One fan tweets, "Khloe must be feeling so betrayed right now! I hope they're just friends and nothing more." Another Reddit user adds, "It's hard to believe they can be just friends after everything that happened. I smell trouble." Some fans defended Kim, stating that it was simply a friendly hangout, while others found the situation uncomfortable and questioned the timing of it all.

Tristan Thompson past scandals and the Kardashian drama

Tristan Thompson's history with the Kardashian family has been far from smooth sailing. The NBA player shares two children with Khloe, but their relationship has weathered due to several cheating scandals in the past. Given this complex history, it's no wonder that Kim's close interactions with her sister's ex raised eyebrows and stirred up mixed emotions among fans. While Kim and Tristan's Miami adventure continues to be a hot topic of discussion, only time will reveal the true nature of their relationship.

With the Kardashians, drama is never too far away, and Kim and Tristan's Miami escapades have proven just that. Whether it's a simple friendly hangout or the beginning of something more, this unexpected bonding has sparked controversy and speculation among fans. As the Kardashian saga continues to unfold, one thing is for certain – the world will be watching closely to see what happens next in this captivating and ever-evolving tale.

