Did Khloe Kardashian take a dig at sister Kim with her 'get your f*cking a** up and work' meme top?

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian is wearing an amusing top in her recent Instagram post and it has a hilarious connection to her sister Kim Kardashian. The Internet is loving Kardashian's fun dig at the 42-year-old Skims founder. Continue reading for more details about the post, the t-shirt, as well as how netizens are reacting to it.

Did Khloe Kardashian take a dig at Kim with her 'get your f*cking a** up and work' meme top?

In her recent Instagram post, Kardashian poses with her 9-month-old son Tatum Thompson as she dons a white t-shirt with Kim's viral "get off your f*cking a** up and work" meme printed on it. The 38-year-old paired the graphic top with a pair of ripped jeans, white heels, a watch, and a necklace. She captioned the post, "In my best Kim K voice!"

Kardashian tagged her sister as well as her jeans brand Good American on the post where she can be seen holding Tatum in her kitchen. Netizens loved the healthy way she poked fun at Kim and a lot of them wanted to know where to buy that t-shirt. One user asked, "Where can I buy this!?! I need it NEOW! [laughing face emoji]" while others echoed the same. Another wrote, "You’re doing great, sweetie! In my Kris Jenner voice! [red heart emoji]."

One joked, "@khloekardashian where can I buy one of these shirts?! I want to wear it to my next work meeting [x2 laughing face emojis]." Another said, "I need that shirt [fire emoji] it's also my alarm in the morning." While one user said, "Love the T-shirt [clapping emoji] best quote Ever so true," another wrote, "The tshirt lmao [laughing face emoji]…btw love you guys [two heart emoji]." A fourth said, "Gorgeous Moma [red heart emoji] [fire emoji] as always @khloekardashian but... It's the T-shirt for me [muscle, hands up, clapping emoji]."

Though Kim did comment on the post, she liked the photo. The meme comes from her 2022 interview with Variety where the law student said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*cking a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." The clip went viral and led to massive backlash as people called Kim out for being insensitive and patronizing towards regular working women. Kim then appeared on a talk show to clarify her "misunderstood" statement.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context," she said. Meanwhile, Kim has initiated a similar fun dig at her half-sister Kendall Jenner previously. In a scene from The Kardashians season three, she can be seen wearing a black T-shirt that says 'Kendall Starting Five' and has a print of Jenner, surrounded by all her NBA player former boyfriends.

