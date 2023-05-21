Did Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq accidentally expose the name of reality star’s son? Find out

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August 2022. The former couple also shares a five year old daughter True Thompson.

Though Khloe and Tristan's son is almost nearing the one year mark, the former couple has kept his name under wraps all this time. Last month, Khloe shared that the name of his son begins with T but they will wait for the release of The Kardashians new season on Hulu to announce the full name.

However, it seems that Khloe’s long-term best friend Malika Haqq didn’t go on according to the original plans. She might have exposed the original name of the reality star’s son.

Khloe Kardashian’s son name

It seems that Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s long term best friend has confirmed that the reality star show’s son's name is Tatum.

On May 19, Khloe gave a rare glimpse of her son via an Instagram post in which she cradles the kid in her arms as his back faces the camera. She wore a t-shirt with her sister Kim Kardashian's face on it along with her controversial quote from the 2022 interview, ‘Get Your F–king Ass Up and Work’. Khloe captioned the post, “In my best Kim K voice!”

Many social media users poked fun at the meme reference in the comments section but what stood out most was Malika Haqq’s comment. The Sky High actress wrote, “Go Tate!” She added a blue heart too. Though, Kardashian didn’t reply to her friend’s comment, many fans wondered whether Haqq just accidently exposed the name of Khloe’s nine month old son.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son was named Tatum Robert Thompson, but no one from the family addressed these speculations. The middle name is a tribute to Khloe’s late father, Robert.

During the Jennifer Hudson Show in April, Khloe Kardashian said, “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are also parents to a daughter, True.

