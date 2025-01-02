Did Kieran Culkin Really Get Mark Ruffalo High During a Play?

Kieran Culkin, known for his sharp wit and standout role as Roman Roy in HBO's Succession, recently recounted a prank from his teenage years that went hilariously awry. During an off-Broadway play in 2000, the actor swapped a fake stage prop with a real joint, accidentally getting Mark Ruffalo and other cast members high mid-performance.

The incident occurred during The Moment When, directed by James Lapine. In a recent interview with The Guardian on December 28, Culkin, then 17, confessed to replacing a fake joint with real marijuana, thinking it would be a harmless joke. Chaos ensued as the unmistakable scent of marijuana filled the theater, leaving the cast unexpectedly under the influence.

Mark Ruffalo, unaware of the switch, enthusiastically smoked the joint on stage, later remarking, “I haven’t smoked pot in 10 years; the second half’s going to be so much fun.” Another cast member, new to marijuana, described the experience as “lovely.” Veteran actress Phyllis Newman joked about the nostalgia, quipping, “I haven’t smoked pot since the 1960s. Thank you, darling.”

However, the stage manager was less amused, confiscating the joint and sternly warning Culkin: “Ruin your life on your own time.” Despite the humor among castmates, Culkin later apologized, admitting he underestimated the repercussions of his prank.

Years later, while performing This Is Our Youth in London with Colin Hanks, Culkin joked about repeating the stunt. One night, he handed Hanks a real joint on stage, prompting a mix of nerves and excitement. Fortunately, a fake pre-rolled joint saved the performance from further disruption.

Culkin’s candidness about his mischievous past reveals a playful side, reminiscent of his character Roman Roy. However, his career has transcended such antics. From early roles in Igby Goes Down to his award-winning performance in Succession, Culkin has established himself as a versatile and instinctive actor.

While Kieran Culkin’s backstage prank is a humorous anecdote from his early years, it also highlights his playful, boundary-pushing personality. Today, he’s celebrated not just for his offbeat humor but for his acclaimed roles and nuanced performances. With new projects like A Real Pain garnering critical attention, Culkin continues to captivate audiences on and off-screen.

