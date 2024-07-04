Did Killer Mike Address His Grammy Awards Arrest In New Single Humble Me? Explored

After winning the Grammy Awards in February, popular rapper Killer Mike got arrested over his demeaning behavior. However, after his release from jail, he created a song called Humble Me through which he broke his silence about the incident and addressed it very meticulously.

On the night when he appeared at the BET Awards 2024 which took place at Peacock Theatre near the area where he got arrested earlier, he won the album of the year. On the same night, his song Humble Me was also released. Humble Me is his new single which he made as an epilogue to his last album Michael for which he won the Grammy.

How did Killer Mike address the incident in Humble Me?

At the Grammys, Mike was nominated in three major rap categories and even won all of them. But following his acceptance speech, he got arrested on a charge of misdemeanor behavior. He raps in his song Humble Me, “I won at the Grammys for spitting my grammar / Did that for Atlanta, bruh / Swept up like a janitor, got sent to the slammer bruh. The devil be doing you right when you doing it / The devil will ruin you, behind me Satan, I walked out the door, my head up and handcuffs in pride.”

Killer Mike got into an argument with the Security Guard after a few days of his arrest. While reflecting on his time in jail, he raps, “I had to quiet my mind, I prayed and I prayed and I prayed / The liars were lying their lies / I kept on just keeping my faith / The devil put me on this whipping post / The lord did not lie on there with me / So I went to sleep as free as can be and the next day my son got a kidney.”

Killer Mike’s opinion about being arrested

In a statement, Mike declared how he was in the studio the very next day being very much inspired. He revealed that all of his heroes have at least once been handcuffed and mishandled. Mike further thanked God for making him the Daniel in the lion’s den. After his release, he celebrated with his wife and woke up to the news of his son’s kidney.

Mike’s son Pony Boy got a kidney transplant the day after the Grammys and he even appears at the end of his song Humble Me. Killer Mike says, “I believe that humility and worship granted me God’s grace in the face of that test, and I believe my son receiving his kidney was a blessing from God.”

Currently, Mike is on his international Down by Law Tour along with the choice Mighty Midnight Revival. Let us know your thoughts about Killer Mike's revelation of his journey in jail through Humble Me.

