Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split with a messy divorce? Find out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce is one of the biggest stories of this decade. After 8 years together and 4 children, the couple filed for a divorce in 2021. However, the problems in their marriage started several years before that. West's string of uncharacteristic behavior in 2016 had a major impact on their relationship, and it also led to major chaotic incidents.

Now, fans can learn more about what happened between the two of them as Discovery+ presents a two-part exclusive documentary series, Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce, premiering exclusively on Discovery on August 7.

All about Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce documentary

Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce is a documentary series directed by Marcus English that opens with an episode titled Kanye's Story. The episode follows Kanye West as he attempts to keep his family together after his wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

The second part of the documentary will be titled POV Kim. It will show the marriage through the eyes of the reality TV star and how the divorce affected her emotionally. It will also show the fallout of the divorce and the online abuse that Kanye faced.

While the documentary will focus on the divorce of Kim and Kanye, it will also focus on their family life and work life as celebrities.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West is 'so different' from the guy she married, will 'do anything' to get him back

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship journey

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship has been all over the internet since they started dating in 2011. They got married in 2014 in a huge ceremony and have four kids together. They split up in 2022 and got joint custody of their kids. Kim is the main caregiver and puts her kids well-being first. But co-parenting can be tough, especially when you have to deal with Kanye's constant public outbursts. Kim has moved on with her life and is now in a relationship with someone else, but she still cares about her kids and their privacy.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was anything but ordinary. Their celebrity status had a significant impact on the proceedings. This documentary allows viewers to gain insight into the litigation through the perspectives of the legal teams. Not only will viewers be able to witness the courtroom proceedings, but they will also gain insight into the emotional and human aspects towards the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian and North West pay tribute to Kanye West with new TikTok video? Find out