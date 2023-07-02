Did Kim Kardashian and North West pay tribute to Kanye West with new TikTok video? Find out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had gone through one of the messiest divorce with latter going on public rants about his family’s private matters. The two share four children together who lives with their mother for majority of time.

Kanye West strongly disapproved of North West’s TikTok usage. After North’s TikTok video dancing with makeup went viral, Kanye said, “Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that”.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West posted a TikTok video which seemed to be a tribute to Kanye West. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian and North West’s new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and North West are back with another adorable mommy-daughter TikTok clip. It seemed as if Kim and North were honoring Kanye West with their new TikTok video. The mother and daughter duo soaked up the sun as they were lip syncing to a sped-up version of Estelle's, 43, 2008 hit American Boy in their multi-million dollar mansion. This TikTok post was captioned, “Saturday mornings”.

Both Kim Kardashian and North West were lip-syncing to the chorus of the American Boy. People think that they were celebrating Kanye West’s musical career with this short clip. The Yeezy founder not only co-writes this Grammy-winning song but he had also performed the rap verse in the song.

This video clip comes shortly after The U.S. Sun reported that Kanye West had slightly changed his stance about the online content that his eldest daughter has posted so far. The insider told The U.S. Sun, “Although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts.”

