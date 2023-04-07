Did Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account get banned? Here’s what we know

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West’s joint TikTok account mysteriously got banned.

The reality-television star and entrepreneur is quite active on social media. Every now and then, Kim treats her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder would also jump on trends and posts reels and TikToks with her eldest daughter North West, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. But now, it looks like Kim and North’s joint TikTok account got mysteriously banned, and the reason is not yet clear.

Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account banned

Kim Kardashian and North West’s joint TikTok account can no longer be found on TikTok. When one searches for the account on the platform, it does not appear. Searching the account on Google search says that the site ‘Can’t find this account’. On the other hand, if the account is searched on the TikTok mobile app, it says that the account has been banned.

On April 6, different outlets confirmed that the account has indeed been banned but the reason for the same is not yet known.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s account is still on the application. However, she has not provided any explanation yet regarding the probable reason behind the sudden band.

Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account faced backlash earlier

This is not the first time the account has come under the limelight. In the past, Kanye West had made it known that he did not approve of his daughter North West having a presence and being active on the platform.

Recently, Kim and North’s account also faced backlash and came under scrutiny after the latter cosplayed as the rapper Ice Spice in a series of now-deleted videos. This came after the nine-year-old hung out with The Boy’s A Liar singer.

