Did Kim Kardashian have 'dinner' with Tom Brady after reconnecting over Kanye West's rants? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating football quarterback Tom Brady after her divorce from Kanye West. The rumors started swirling around when the gossip page Deuxmoi posted about a possible romance. The pair reportedly “had dinner” together after they reconnected over Kanye West’s internet rants.

How did Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady meet?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for nearly seven years. Their very public split was followed by Kanye’s numerous social media rants. The rapper did not hold back from telling the world about his post-split thoughts and posted his opinions about Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, on Instagram. The two first connected when Kanye said that Kim should go marry Tom during one of his rants about Pete, and Kim reached out to Tom to say “sorry.” After that, Tom left a comment on Kanye’s post where he was discussing Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete. Brady left a comment on the post that read, "Andreessen Horowitz," along with a 100 emoji.

Responding to the athlete’s comment, Kanye wrote, "Tom Brady in the comments it's up He must hate Skete tooooo Leave him aloooooone." A source has told The Sun that Kim and Tom started texting on Instagram. The source revealed, "The [Instagram] chats started from there - then they moved to phone chatting... she’s saying just friends, but there is a spark."

Tom and Kim out on dinner

The source has also revealed that Kim and Tom have had a few meals together while the athlete helped her with real estate advice. The source disclosed that Kim has been "getting [vacation property] advice" from Tom Brady.

They continued, "He set her up with a few places to look at, and she came over [and] they did dinner." The source also revealed that Kim and Tom were familiar with Kim’s ex. "She's known him for a few years, not close or anything much but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat,” the source reported.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022, they share four children from their marriage. Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori in early January 2023 after their first public appearance in the same month. The two reportedly connected after Kanye slid into Bianca’s DMs.

