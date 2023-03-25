Did Kim Kardashian just take a dig at ex Pete Davidson? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian definitely leaves no room when it comes to throwing shade at her ex. Whether it was the breakup with Kanye West or taking a hit at comedian Pete Davidson, Kim makes it a point to give back. Her Instagram stories and posts are always on the radar of fans looking for hints and gossip about what the Kardashians are up to.

Recently, what has gained attention is Kim’s latest Instagram story, where she is seen using a filter that is filled with tattoos. While she was recording herself, she also showed Dr. Simon O'Rourke.

What did Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story showcase?

Kim took to her Instagram on Thursday while visiting Dr. Simon Ourian in Beverly Hills.

The founder of Skims recorded herself while she chatted to the camera while donning a black hoodie and a tattoo filter.

Kim made a joke as the doctor chuckled behind her, ‘Well, I wanted to test if Doctor Ourian is truly skilled at tattoo removal.’

‘Don't get tattoos, kids; I repeat'. Dr. Ourian said Later, Kim went on to say, ‘We'll see how this works, I guess," which she continued before adding, ‘I'm just kidding! We've come to see how Coolaser is doing.’

What is a Coolaser?

Coolaser helps to ensure that the area around the eyes is brighter by resurfacing and regenerating the skin, particularly around the eyes. Its key indications include treating scarred areas, eliminating lip lines, tightening pores, and resurfacing the entire face.

A Lookback at Pete and Kim's Relationship

The couple left the audience in awe as they started giving major couple goals during their appearance at the Met Gala and through their Instagram story and post. They dated for 6 months and ended things between them in October.

While many thought this was going to last longer, it only happened for a period of six months. As it can be noticed, Pete was head over heels for his girlfriend Kim, as he got an ample amount of tattoos that were related to the mother of four.

Pete got a tattoo near his chest that stated, ‘My girl is a lawyer’, which the 42-year-old Kim confirmed on the Ellen show and also shared a post on Instagram. Though it was not nice for Kim as she found it generic, stating that these days people imprint those on the body as their lives are going or are up to.

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her getting back to seeking out or dating someone who interests her, and he shouldn't be in the industry. As Kim mentioned while she opened up about dating and marriage prospects.

