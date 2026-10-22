Did Kim Kardashian Make a Sassy Reference About F1 Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on The Kardashians? Find out

Kim Kardashian has seemingly offered fans a glimpse into her romance with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton on The Kardashians. In the October 22 episode, the reality TV star made playful references to her boyfriend without mentioning his name. While the couple has been linked since February, Kim has largely kept details of their relationship private, recently making more public appearances with the racing star.

Kim Kardashian makes a cheeky Lewis Hamilton reference

During the episode, Kim spoke to her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian about their ancestry, revealing that she is 44 percent British. In her confessional, a producer pointed out the amusing connection between the number and Hamilton’s signature race car. Responding with a knowing smile, Kim said, “Funny I’m 44 percent British, if you know what I mean.” She then added, “That might really go over your head.”

The subtle reference appeared to be a playful nod to Lewis Hamilton, who has become a part of Kim’s personal life in recent months. The two reportedly grew closer after being linked earlier this year, and their relationship has attracted considerable attention from fans.

Kim made another indirect reference to Hamilton while filming her upcoming movie The Fifth Wheel. During a conversation with her co-star Nikki Glaser, the two discussed manifestation lists, with Kim revealing that hers contains nearly 55 qualities she looks for in a partner.

As they walked from the green room to the set, Kim whispered to Glaser that someone, whose name was bleeped out, “hits every single beat on my manifest list.”

Later in the episode, Kim offered a rare glimpse into her feelings about the relationship during a confessional. “Let’s just say that every single box on my manifest list was checked,” she said. “Isn’t that crazy? Every single one. Fifty-five. To just look up one day and be like, ‘Wait, let me check the manifest list,’ and be like, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ It’s a crazy feeling.”

Although Kim refrained from revealing too much about her romance, she admitted that she is in a happy place. “I’m really, really happy,” she shared, before adding, “that’s all I’ll say for right now.” The couple has gradually stepped into the public eye, with Kim attending the F1 Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month to support Hamilton.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein ‘Casually’ Dating After Sparking Romance Rumors? Find Out