Did Kim Kardashian mock Kendall Jenner's NBA exes in "The Kardashians"?

Elder sister Kim Kardashian couldn't keep her ‘mocking’ trait low as she mocked her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner about her past fuss with NBA stars who she has been linked to. Though the match between NBA stars and Kendall Jenner never really worked out, she seems to have an attraction for them as she followed the same chain for a good amount of time.

Kim couldn't stop herself from teasing the supermodel about her dating choice. The reality star is shown wearing a black T-shirt adorned with the former NBA flames of sister Kendall Jenner in the recently released trailer for season three of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The funny tee, which says "Kendall" and "Starting Five," depicts the supermodel surrounded by photographs of her previous supposed relationships, forming a basketball team of exes past.

Kendall Jenner's dating history with NBA players

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, whom she casually dated in 2016,

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Gryphon, whom Kendall was linked to in 2017,

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was Kendall's boyfriend for about a year in 2019.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, who sparked romance rumours with Kendall in 2019, is featured in the design.

Devin Booker, with whom Kendall Jenner dated for a longer time

The squad is completed by Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, whom Kendall dated on and off for two years until splitting in October 2022.

Kendall's and Devin's "schedules weren't lining up, and eventually the relationship really took its course," a source close to her told E! News at the time. There isn't any bad blood. It wasn't a bad breakup."

According to the source, Kendall has been in "great spirits" since the split and has been "really busy" and "really focused on work," including attempting to take her firm, 818 Tequila, to the "next level."

Kendall Jenner's present relationship status

The supermodel who sets the ramp on fire with her appearance is burning flames in her personal life as well. Kendall's single girl status appeared to end in February when she was spotted with Bad Bunny during a dinner outing with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

While neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have publicly addressed the romance rumours, they have been spotted saddling up for a horseback riding date in April and spending time together at Coachella.

