Did Kim Kardashian Pass On A Rare Skin Condition To Her Son? Here's What She Said

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about a personal family matter, revealing that one of her sons has inherited a rare skin condition from her.

During an interview on the She MD podcast, the reality star shared that her son has mild vitiligo, a condition she also has. Kim Kardashian shared how this hereditary skin condition has been passed down through generations in her family.

On the July 15 episode of the She MD podcast, Kim shared details about her son’s health, stating, “This condition was passed down from my mother to me, and now I've passed it on to my son in a milder form, he has mild vitiligo.”

However, Kim did not reveal which of her sons, Saint, 8, or Psalm, 5, has vitiligo. She also mentioned her two daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim spoke about how she wasn’t initially familiar with vitiligo but has since learned a lot about the condition. “I wasn’t familiar with vitiligo before, but learning about it, understanding its hereditary nature, and being able to share this knowledge has been incredibly valuable,” she said.

Kim also reassured listeners that her son’s condition is under control, adding that her children also experience a little bit of eczema along with vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition where pigmentation is lost, causing white patches to form on the skin. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing skin color.

Advertisement

While the exact cause of this autoimmune response is not fully understood, it can be triggered by factors like stress, skin trauma, or genetic predisposition.

Symptoms of vitiligo include uneven skin tone, with patches that may appear on the face, hands, or limbs. Though there is no known cure, treatment can help manage the condition and prevent it from spreading.

Kim’s openness about health issues extends beyond her son’s condition. She has also been transparent about her own battle with psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that causes red, scaly patches on the skin.

Kim has frequently talked about her psoriasis flare-ups and how she manages them, aiming to reduce the stigma around the condition. Her honesty about living with psoriasis became especially public when she revealed that a flare-up almost ruined her 2022 Met Gala plans.

Just before the high-profile event, Kim faced a psoriasis flare-up that threatened her ability to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress. The dress, which she famously wore to the Met Gala, was nearly compromised by the flare-up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brian Cox Says Kevin Spacey Is a 'Very Fine Actor' Who Deserves a Second Chance; 'People Are Trying to Stop Him...'