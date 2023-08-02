Did Kim Kardashian send a warning to Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? Here's what we know

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was the talk of the town. However, since their divorce, the ex-couple have continued to co-parent their kids amicably. In the meantime, Kanye West made headlines for his rumored wedding to Bianca Censori, the designer that is often clicked with the rapper. As per latest reports, there was a secret meeting in Tokyo between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian secretly met Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori

There are rumors that Kim Kardashian met Kanye West and his newlywed spouse, Bianca Censori, in Tokyo in private after the rapper reportedly dressed their daughter inappropriately.

Both West and Kardashian were in Japan at the exact same time. Fans believed the exes gathered there to discuss co-parenting.

North, the daughter of the former couple, is apparently spending time with the rapper and his new wife these days. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old reality star is said to be concerned. According to a source who revealed it to Geo TV, West's ex-wife met separately with Bianca Censori because she is concerned about her daughter's future, who is frequently seen enjoying the company of her father's new companion.

According to the report, sources revealed that Kim Kardashian was curious about how West's new wife handles her daughter. The same source speculated that she might have warned Censori about North's attire and other actions. The controversy surrounding North's Yeezy sweatshirt, which resembles KKK gear, has added to the rapper's previous racist behavior.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, the beauty mogul was on vacation in Tokyo, the bustling metropolis of Japan, with her son Saint West. She is travelling worldwide and attending numerous football events with her little one.

Kim Kardashian confesses she misses the Kanye she fell in love with

From their hasty marriage to their lengthy divorce proceedings, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship has been tremendously chaotic. The former couple has had their fair share of controversies, but Kanye's anti-Semitic remarks last year drew widespread condemnation, and Kim opened up about them in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

In an episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the 42-year-old discussed Kanye with her sister Khloé Kardashian. She had a nervous breakdown as she voiced her feelings about her ex-husband and the entire issue. Kardashian admitted she wasn't feeling well and that she was going through a difficult moment. Kim K confessed, "It sucks, you know? When someone fails to see how unique they are."

She said, "It's incredibly puzzling to me since it's so different from the person I married. Because that's who I loved and remember, and I'll do anything to get that person back." Kim went on to say that she feels awful for Kanye because of the hatred he has experienced.

For the unversed, following his remarks, Kanye was also removed from all of his brand partnerships. The rapper had public meltdowns in an attempt to get Kim back, and he even caused controversy by calling out her then-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Aside from publishing screenshots of their talks, West made a fuss about not being cool with Pete hanging around with his children. The Kardashians star admitted in the most recent episode that she didn't contact him after the anti-Semitic controversy because she was afraid of how he would react.

