Did Kim Kardashian take a dig at sister Kendall Jenner’s love life with her new t-shirt? DEETS here

Kim Kardashian hilariously trolled her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s love life in the background of a new TikTok video with daughter North West.

The SKIMS founder recently made her appearance in the TikTok video with North West. The mother-daughter duo was seen standing in front of the vanity mirror as Kim was carefully styling North’s hair. The reality star was herself with messy hair tied in a bun. In the video clip, Kim and North were lip syncing and dancing to Maria Maria by Santana.

Soon eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim Kardashian wearing a shady top which was aimed at her younger sister Kendall Jenner. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian shades Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian takes a dig at younger sister Kendall Jenner’s love life through her wardrobe. The black t-shirt donned by Kim featured Kendall Jenner surrounded by the five basketball players that she has been linked to. The t-shirt also read ‘Kendall's starting five’ and featured Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma. The post was captioned ‘hair time’ and the comments were turned off.

Though Kendall Jenner has been linked to these five men over the years, she made it clear that she only dated two men with a tweet in 2019.

Fans reaction

Fans had mixed reactions to Kim Kardashian shading her younger sister Kendall Jenner. One critic wrote, “Wow. Who is making these shirts about the fam for them/the little kids? It's so weird and trashy” while the other commented, “Is this normal by any stretch of the imagination? I wouldn't want my sister to do this. And I would never do it to her. At least publicly.”

Meanwhile the other section of the audience took it all in fun. One person wrote, “Kim’s shirt in the trailer has me screaming” as the other one chimed in, “I had no idea someone actually made a shirt out of this lol geni

