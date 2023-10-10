Did Kim Kardashian tease Kendall Jenner's cucumber chopping skills in American Horror Story's new episode? Find out

In an episode of the American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian, portraying Siobhan, is seen slicing a cucumber perfectly and precisely for her co-star Emma Roberts, playing Anna. Visibly, Kim’s cutting technique was more sharp and smooth than that of her younger sister Kendall Jenner. For the unversed, in one viral video, the owner of 818 was seen awkwardly trying her hand at slicing the veggie on an episode of The Kardashians. This clip went viral to a huge level. As the AHS episode featuring Kim Kardashian is out, fans speculate if the beauty mogul was mocking Jenner.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian 'unhappy' with Met Gala invitation fiasco? Insider reveals details

Did Kim Kardashian tease Kendall Jenner's cucumber chopping skills in AHS new episode?

As the October 5 episode of AHS was out, netizens took to Twitter (now X) to write their views on the same. A fan wrote, “Them having Kim cut this cucumber on AHS is hilarious. I know Kendall is cracking up.” Another added, “Kim cutting the cucumber normally to troll Kendall in #AHS is too funny.” A third fan joined in stating, “Stop it, not them making Kim cut a cucumber in AHS. Kendall, eat your heart out.”





What was the Kendall Jenner cucumber cutting viral video all about

Fans of The Kardashians on Hulu witnessed the amusing scene as Kendall attempted to cut a cucumber carefully while speaking to her mother Kris Jenner last year. Even the 67-year-old asked her daughter, concerned if she needs any assistance.

Kendall then told the people recording her, “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me, I’m not professional whatsoever.” This video went extremely viral entertaining fans to the core. However, this incident didn’t bring the model down, instead, during the launch of The Kardashians season 4, she stated that she isn’t insulted by the “this f**king cucumber thing.”

Speaking of the American Horror Story episode on October 5, in Delicate, Emma goes through a miscarriage which leads Kim to support and care for her. Kardashian tells Anna that she should be eating actual food. The camera then zooms in towards Kim where she’s seen cutting a cucumber effortlessly. To which, Kim’s co-actor applauds her saying, “This is orgasmic.” “It’s the Green Goddess dressing that went viral on TikTok,” Kardashian replies.

ALSO READ: I've been debating...': The time Kim Kardashian's search history proved she's more relatable than we thought