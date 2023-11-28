Did Kim Kardashian's new line of bras sell out already? Exploring their cost as reports of her fake nipple bras create abuzz

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand has become a disruptor in the intimate apparel scene, redefining shapewear with a focus on inclusivity. Launched in 2019, SKIMS boasts diverse sizes and shades, promoting body positivity. However, the brand recently made headlines with the release of the Ultimate Nipple Bra, retailing at $62. This bold move, complete with built-in faux nipples, sparked both excitement and controversy, quickly selling out online.

Beyond fashion, SKIMS' ability to generate buzz showcases its influence, transcending traditional boundaries and solidifying its place as a trendsetter in the evolving landscape of intimate wear.

Did Kim Kardashian's new line of bras sell out already?

Kim Kardashian's Skims collection has made a daring addition to its lineup with bras featuring built-in protruding nipples designed to be visible through clothing. Marketed as a discreet enhancement, the innovative design quickly sold out online, drawing women seeking a subtle "boob job bra."

The Kardashian's company posted on X , "Not your nipples but no one needs to know." Described as offering the "perfect fullness, enhanced shape, and authentic augmentation… with a built-in raised nipple detail for a perky, braless look that makes a bold statement. Its padding gives a 'sexy, natural-looking lift and support.'" Skims' latest creation blurs the lines between fashion and enhancement, making a bold statement in the realm of intimate apparel.

Kardashian introduced the "faux nipple shock factor" bra as a solution to global warming. Promising to maintain the appearance of cold weather, the bra adds a playful touch to its functionality, ensuring a perky and stylish solution to temperature-related concerns. In this regard, she said, "No matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold. Unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."

Kim Kardashian's Skims make shapewear for men

SKIMS, known for revolutionizing women's underwear, has extended its innovative touch to men's fashion with the official launch of SKIMS Mens. The groundbreaking All Star campaign features football icon Neymar Jr, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Photographed by Donna Trope, each athlete embodies excellence, showcasing their unique backgrounds and personal styles.

SKIMS Mens introduces technically constructed briefs, ultra-soft boxers, and comfortable tanks and tees, emphasizing innovation in fabric, style, and fit. Rooted in comfort and superior movement, SKIMS Mens redefines the essentials for a confident and effortless everyday experience.

