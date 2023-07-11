Did Kim Kardashian's take selfie with a ghost? Netizens think so!

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines in the last couple of days, whether it be for her comments regarding her ex-husband Kanye West or dating rumors with Tom Brady . Recently though, she was trending because of a selfie she took. Now to an onlooker, this might seem strange, since Kardashians are known for their selfie game but there was something different about this picture. And, its beyond one’s imagination.

Did Kim Kardashian click a selfie with a ghost?

Kim Kardashian recently posted a selfie that made fans and non-fans take a double-take. In the picture, Kardashian is seen taking a mirror selfie with duffel hair, and what looks like a pink bodycon dress, but behind her in the right bottom corner is an unexplained shadow of a woman.

ALSO READ: Andrea Bocelli REACTS to Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's feud over Italian weddings

Even Kim noticed the strange shadow in the background of her picture, "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone, and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," she wrote on her Instagram.

Many fans took to social media to try and explain the strange presence in the photo. The comments weighed in, some believing it might be Kim's shadow, while others quickly labeled it a supernatural encounter with a ghost. Many netizens also made jokes about it in the comment section.

Kardashian's new role in American Horror Story

We might never know who's the shadow in the picture but it has surely hyped up fans for Kim's latest role in the hit American Horror Story. She will be co-starring alongside Emma Roberts.

Ryan Murphy, the creator of the show said, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

He revealed that Halley Feiffer, the writer of the show has written a role specially for Kardashian, "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Advertisement

American Horror Story is famous for its multi-story structure, where a new horrifying storyline plays out each episode. The new season of the show is based off of a book called Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.