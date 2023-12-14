Did Kim Zolciak cheat on Kroy Biermann? Newly revealed body-cam footage shows NFL star accusing his wife of ruining their lives

NFL star Kroy Biermann and his estranged wife Kim Zoloiak were engulfed in a heated altercation outside their Georgia mansion, police bodycam video revealed. According to the body cam video, the couple were seen hurling accusations against each other. The drama went on for some time until Kim decided to leave the place.

Kroy Biermann accuses wife Kim Zoloiak of sleeping with other men

In a shocking bodycam video shot by police outside the estranged couple's Georgia mansion, the couple are seen engulfed in a heated argument. An NFL star is seen accusing his wife of sleeping with other men and destroying their marriage. “ We are getting divorced one day and we are not getting divorced another day, she is f–g other men,” The NFL star accused his reality star wife.

When the police intervened and asked the NFL star, what was the argument about, Kroy is seen replying, “Our life, And its F-ing destroyed! Police were called to their mansion after one of the four kids of the couple dialed 911 when they anticipated that things had gone physical between the estranged couple. The video further shows Kroy accusing his wife of running away from problems and indulging in selfish behavior.

Reality star Zoloiak accuses husband of indulging in rowdy behavior

The bodycam video reveals, that police asked former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as to what transpired between the couple to which she replies while sobbing,” He’s been just screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person”, also suggesting that the argument started when she asked the NFL star for a divorce. She further accused her husband of blocking her way in the morning by humping her in front of her car and not letting her leave the premises.

“I was yelling for help from my neighbors. Please somebody help me,” said the reality star while sobbing to the police. She even accused Kroy of not letting her get close to her children. “If I walk in, he kicks the kids out,” said Zoloiak. Finally, the officers can calm Kroy down and take him inside the mansion while Zoloiak decides to spend the night away from the mansion and drives off.

Currently, the estranged couple is staying under the same roof

As per a court order, the couple have been staying under the same roof in different parts of their mansion until they work out the details of the divorce. The parents of four were seen going on a date just a week earlier, but the recent altercation shows the couple's unhappy struggle to cope with the divorce.

The estranged couple has been facing financial difficulties and has defaulted. Their mansion is up for sale. Recently, Zoloiak was sued by Soaks/Capital over $150,000 over unpaid credit card fees. The couple's altercation can be labeled the financial woes they are facing at the moment and things are getting far from worse at the moment.

