Did King Charles III extend an olive branch to Prince Harry with Father’s day post? DEETS here

Royal fans are left wondering whether King Charles III just extended an olive branch to Prince Harry on father’s day.

The relationship between royal family and Sussexes has been strained since the last couple of years, which has especially taken a downturn since the last year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the British royal family was on shaky grounds ever since they stepped down from royal duties. This further went down in the shambles after the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare with shocking revelations in January 2023.

But it seems that King Charles III still has some hope for a relationship with his second born. Here is everything to know about the same.

King Charles III’s father day post

On Sunday, King Charles III shared a social media post in honor of father's day on the royal family official account. The official Twitter account posted three photos of the three generations of royals. In one picture, King Charles III can be seen smiling along with his late father Prince Philip. In another picture, Queen Camilla can be seen smiling with her late father Bruce Shand. In the last picture, the royal family account included a picture of King Charles III with his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William when they were younger.

The caption of the post read, “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today.”

Prince William’s father day post

Prince William also shared two pictures on Instagram with his three kids - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte 8, and Prince Louis, 5. All four of them were in matching blue outfits and the caption read, “Happy Father’s Day”.

Meanwhile, at present Prince Harry is residing with Meghan Markle in California along with their two kids. Recently, the Sussexes deal with Spotify coming to end have been making headlines.