Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker accidentally reveal son's name at baby shower? Here's what eagle-eyed fans have found

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her son with Travis Barker. It was this week that the couple decided to throw a Disney-themed baby shower party by the pool. A lot of the pictures and stories surfaced from the event, depicting the theme and the decorations of the party. It was in one of the pictures of the three where tokens hung. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a certain name given to the Kardashian-Barker baby. Here's what we know.

Kourtney's son's name spotted?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently celebrated their forthcoming addition with an enchanting Disney-themed baby shower, and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but spot a potential hint at the baby boy's name. The lavish bash took place at their Calabasas mansion and recreated the magic of Disneyland. The backyard was transformed into a Disney wonderland, complete with Disney signage, Mickey Mouse ears, and even the iconic Dapper Dans.

As per TMZ, amidst the intricate decorations, one detail particularly caught the attention of fans – an apple tree reminiscent of 'Snow White' adorned with cards bearing handwritten notes. Zooming in on one of these notes revealed a tantalizing clue. While it's challenging to decipher the note entirely, it appears to say, "May Baby Rocky have ... life filled with love," with the remaining text too blurry to read clearly. This discovery has sparked online speculation that Kourtney and Travis might be considering the name Rocky for their son. However, it's worth noting that Travis Barker is a prominent rocker, so the reference to 'Rocky' could also be a nod to his musical career. Regardless, fans are buzzing with excitement over the potential moniker.

The Mayor of Malibu reacts

On the other hand, this baby shower comes after Kourtney Kardashian found herself at the center of controversy in Malibu. Mayor Silverstein accused city officials of granting a last-minute special events permit for a Poosh party, which is Kourtney's wellness brand, under questionable circumstances. However, Kourtney's residence is not in Malibu, and she was able to distance herself from the drama over the weekend, focusing on her growing family instead.

It will be interesting to see what the couple finally decide to name their son after all. All updates on this will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

