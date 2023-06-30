Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already pick a baby name? Here’s what we know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all set to welcome their first child together. Only recently, the Kardashians star shared some stunning new pregnancy photos from her maternity photo shoot, leaving fans in awe of her beauty. But it was her partner, Travis Barker, who dropped a subtle hint that they have officially chosen a name for their baby boy.

Travis Scott drops major hints on baby names

Kourtney recently shared a string of photos of her posing in a blue outfit. The Kardashians star flaunted her baby bump in style and posed for some gorgeous snaps. She shared the photos on her Instagram and quickly got a response from her dearest husband. In a comment on the Instagram post, Travis simply stated, "I already know his name," accompanied by a wink emoji.

Fans were left guessing and speculating about what the chosen name could be. While Travis did not reveal the moniker they have settled on, he did offer a clue in the past. Back in November 2021, when Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman from the movie True Romance for Halloween, Travis suggested that their son could be named Elvis. This sparked excitement among fans, who loved the idea of a unique and rock 'n' roll-inspired name for the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As we eagerly await the official announcement of Kourtney and Travis' baby boy's name, we can't help but admire their dedication to finding a name that resonates with them. Whether they choose to go with Elvis, as Travis previously hinted, or surprise us with a completely different moniker, one thing is for sure – the name will be chosen with love and thoughtfulness.

Next chapter of the Kardashian-Jenner empire

In the meantime, fans can continue to marvel at Kourtney's stunning pregnancy photos and speculate about what the future holds for this growing family. With their unique sense of style, strong bond, and undeniable star power, Kourtney and Travis are sure to make headlines as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 15, 2022. The couple chose the picturesque location of Portofino, Italy for their wedding. The ceremony took place at Villa Olivetto. Kourtney, who is set to welcome her first child with Travis is already a mother to three. She shares two sons, Mason (13) and Reign (8), as well as daughter Penelope (10) with ex Scott Disick. Barker on the other other hand is already a father of two, Alabama Luella Barker (17) and son Landon Asher Barker (19), with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates on Kourtney and Travis' baby boy's name.