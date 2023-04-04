Did Kourtney Kardashian choose a side in Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber’s feud? Here’s what the fans think

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's feud, which was started with a mere social media post, is undoubtedly one of the most-discussed topics on social media these days. The rivalry between renowned singer Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and his dear wife took an ugly turn after Selena Gomez's fans took the matter into their hands. Hailey Bieber was subjected to massive social media trolling and bullying after she kickstarted the entire fiasco by commenting on Gomez's eyebrows. Now, renowned socialite Kourtney Kardashian has apparently taken sides on Selena-Hailey's feud.

Did Kourtney Kardashian choose a side in Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber’s feud?

The renowned American television personality recently took to her official TikTok handle and shared a video, in which she is seen promoting the latest product launched by her wellness brand Lemme. However, what caught the eye of netizens, is Selena Gomez's popular song 'The Heart Wants What It Wants', which is used in the video. Even though Kourtney Kardashian has not openly reacted to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's feud yet, the netizens are now thinking that her choice of song for the new video is a clear statement.

A large group of Kourtney Kardashian's followers believes that the American socialite has clearly sided with Selena Gomez in the latter's social media feud with Justin Bieber's wife and model, Hailey Bieber, by choosing her hit number. However, it is yet to be revealed, if Kourtney actually had any intentions to get involved in this ugly social media war or take sides.

