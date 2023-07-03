Did Kourtney Kardashian deliberately throw shade at sister Kim Kardashian with her license photo?

Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash from fans who believe she threw shade at her sister Kim Kardashian. The controversy arose when Kourtney posted a close-up of her new driver's license photo on Instagram, featuring her legal name, Kourtney Kardashian Barker. Fans quickly noticed the timing of Kourtney's post and commented that it seemed to be directed at Kim. The latest episode of The Kardashians showed Kim closing down a California DMV and bringing her hair and makeup artists for her license photo. Comments flooded in, suggesting that Kourtney was mocking Kim's recent episode.

Fans detect subtle shade from Kourtney Kardashian

Social media erupted with speculation as fans analyzed Kourtney's motive behind sharing her license photo on the same day as Kim's DMV visit. Many fans accused Kourtney of throwing shade, implying that she was intentionally trying to overshadow or mock her sister's experience. Comments flooded Kourtney's Instagram post, with one user stating, "Lol after Kim's license episode.... It's not a comp, Kourtney." Another user wrote, "Did they shut down the DMV for you too or just Kim?! " The timing of Kourtney's post fueled the fire, leading fans to believe there might still be underlying tension between the sisters.

Feud takes center stage on The Kardashian

The apparent shade between the sisters comes amid an ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney, which has been a central storyline in the latest season of The Kardashians. The tension started when Kourtney felt upset about Kim's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after Kourtney collaborated with the brand for her wedding. Kim, on the other hand, criticized Kourtney for her lack of support and accused her of being a "hater" without friends. The feud has been a topic of discussion among fans, and the license photo incident only added fuel to the fire, intensifying the speculations of a strained relationship between the sisters.

Addressing the feud on The Kardashian

As the Kardashian sisters' feud continues to unfold on the reality show, fans are eagerly awaiting an upcoming episode where they hope the sisters will address their issues directly. With new episodes of The Kardashians airing on Thursdays on Hulu, viewers can stay tuned to witness how the sisters navigate their complicated relationship and whether they will address the license photo incident on the show.

