Did Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker just react to parody about their upcoming wedding? WATCH

If there is anybody who can take a joke then it is none other than Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker. The two lovers hopped onto social media and collectively commented on a "Kourt’s Fairy Tale Wedding" parody video by famous content creator Benny Drama. The two-minute-long video captured the essence of every Kard-Jen clan personality and spoofed them up real nice.

The soon-to-be-married couple had a little bit of fun of their own as they hilariously commented on Benny's video. Barker wrote, "Lmaoooo," on the creator's video which featured a gala of personalities from the KUWTK alumni. From Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Travis, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to the latest addition to the clan TikTok-er Addison Rae and the OG bestie Larsa Pippen, Benny dipped in all personalities little by little in the video. The Poosh founder confessed in the comments, "This makes me emotional," via ET Canada.

The skit had hilarious references to iconic KUWTK moments like Kourtney's sarcasm in the series was captured in the line, "There is something so magical about getting married while wearing a mic pack." In another scene, Benny imagined how Kourtney's TV personality would read her vows, "Baby, I love you. I just, literally, do."

Check out Benny Drama's parody video below:

Meanwhile, the pair got engaged on October 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. The Blink 182 drummer bent the knee in the most romantic way possible amid roses and candles, Barker proposed to Kourtney beside the waves of the sea on the beach. Fans are ecstatic as it seems that the new upcoming The Kardashians series on Hulu will capture the highly anticipated Kardashian-Barker wedding.

