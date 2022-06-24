Did Kris Jenner announce her Presidential bid for 2024? Here's the truth

Kris Jenner left everyone surprised on Thursday after The Kardashians star seemed to make an announcement about her Presidential run for 2024. Although before netizens could go into frenzy mode over the news, it has been revealed that Jenner was simply playing a prank on TikTok as she dropped a campaign portrait added with presidential music.

In the captions, Jenner wrote, "I’m so excited to finally announce…" Although it was later found out that Kris was in fact participating in the ongoing viral trend called #Krissed, which basically features a clip of her dancing set to Lady Marmalade. The trend has users adding the Jenner into the end of a TikTok to surprise the viewer and is also used to bait users with false claims.

Jenner seemed to join in on the fun of the viral trend with her new post. Although given how ambitious the momager is, the Presidential bid doesn't seem something unattainable for her. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris also revealed her mantra to be "Fake it, till you make it" while flaunting an Emmy trophy in her office that she is yet to win. The award trophy was bought by Kim Kardashian at an auction for Kris and the momager proudly showcased the same on the show.

In the meantime, Kris' daughter Kendall Jenner has been in the news for her split from Devin Booker. On their new reality show, The Kardashians, Jenner was seen telling her daughter to think about starting a family soon although the model maintained that she isn't ready for the same yet.

