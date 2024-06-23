Did Kris Jenner Praise Taylor Swift During Kanye And Kim's Infamous 2016 Feud? Find Out

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s rivalry traces back to 15 years ago when the rapper stole the then-19-year-old singer’s VMAs moment. Even though Ye later apologized for his antics, the rivalry was revived after he released his rather infamous 2016 track, Famous, featuring Rihanna and Swizz Beatz, from the album, The Life of Pablo.

This time, Kim Kardashian was involved as she came to her husband’s defense when Swift and her team accused Ye of humiliating her publicly through the diss track. Gathering support from her family and friends, Kim reached out to momager Kris Jenner, who pinned a brutally honest insight and her stance on the feud.

Did Kris Jenner praise Taylor Swift during the 2016 feud?

Kris Jenner, 68, refrained from blindly supporting her daughter and sided with Taylor Swift, 34, amidst the infamous feud with son-in-law Kanye West, after their controversy resurrected into news headlines in 2016.

During an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O show that year, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch backed the pop star calling her lovely and wishing the best for her future. Then, the Bad Blood singer was embroiled in another controversy with DJ Calvin Harris. Fans scrutinized her for breaking up with Harris and abruptly dating Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

However, Kris Jenner backed the pop star and said, “I don't know any of the details about her relationship or any of that but she is lovely." The Hulu star also empathized with the public scrutiny Swift’s been facing owing to her relationship issues, per The Daily Mail. She also highlighted how the paparazzi often pestered celebrities around amid dating rumors in Hollywood. Jenner noted, "She's great and I wish her the very best.”

The mother of six similarly held her stance even when Kim Kardashian was later involved in the feud. The latter backed her husband by ranting about Swift in a GQ interview that year.

The Jenner Communications founder asked Kim if she could give a ring to the Cruel Summer songstress and make amends, to which she promptly disagreed, as seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She denied resolving the issue with claims about Swift agreeing to a pact with Ye about the song, Famous.

What did Kim Kardashian say about Taylor Swift?

Until before, it was Taylor Swift versus Kanye West but after Kim Kardashian joined in on the controversy, things got worse. Kim Kardashian allegedly published a manipulated phone conversation between Swift and Ye where she apparently agreed to the rapper’s diss verse, calling her “that b*tch.”

Kardashian talked about it to GQ saying the singer knew about it all along and had “approved” it on that call. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't,” the SKIMS founder told the outlet. Married for two years then, she backed her husband for dealing with “sh*t” despite following proper protocol.

As per her claims, Rick Rubin, other “respected” music business personnel, and the videographer bore witness to the conversation of approval. Taylor Swift’s team denied any such request for approval in an elaborate statement released soon after.

