Did Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Go On A Low-Key Dinner Date in New York? DEETS Inside

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together! On Saturday, October 12, the makeup mogul and Dune actor had a lovely dinner date at the pizza restaurant Little Charli in New York City's West Village neighborhood. A photo published by Deuxmoi shows them sitting across from each other among other diners in the restaurant.

They both were dressed in casual attire. Chalamet donned a lavender hoodie, while Jenner sported a casual white T-shirt with black pants. In another clip recorded and posted by 21, the duo seemed to indulge in a deep conversation as they leaned towards each other from across the table.

Chalamet — who has been filming the movie Marty Supreme in Manhattan — was first rumored to be dating the Kylie cosmetics founder in April 2023. They made their relationship official at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023, where they were seen cosying up and making out.

Since then, the duo have made several public appearances, including the men's singles final of the U.S. Open, Chalamet’s film Wonka premiere in December 2023, and later at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024. A close source to Jenner recently told PEOPLE that the relationship has become “very serious.”

As per the source, both are close to each other’s family and are in a serious yet fun relationship. “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the source said, adding that everyone around them thinks they are great.

Even though the actor from Little Women hasn't been seen with the Kardashian-Jenner family, his sister Pauline Chalamet recently spent time with Jenner. They both attended the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. Jenner was the finale model for the brand's show, which was held at Disneyland. In a video captured by NSS Magazine, they were seen sharing a warm embrace.