Did Kylie Jenner get her lip fillers removed? Rumors spark as she attends Coachella 2023

The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, came to the limelight after she made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is often in the headlines for her personal life and sartorial choices. Timothee Chalamet, a famous actor from Hollywood, is reportedly rumored to be dating her.

The reality TV actress and Hollywood actor are reportedly dating, although they were spotted separately at the California music event last weekend. The 25-year-old reality TV star arrived at the desert music festival on Friday night as a guest. She was also joined by her sisters Kendal Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The mother of two looked gorgeous in a white crop top which teamed up with a lacy white bra underneath, and a matching white jacket. She completed her look with a long denim skirt and paired it with white sunglasses and Nike tennis shoes.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics finished off her appearance with a disheveled hairdo and several silver hoops. However, after making an appearance at Coachella with a smaller pout, some Reddit users found Kylie had taken her lip filler out.

Fans reaction to Kylie’s noticeably thinner lips.

As soon as the picture got shared on social media, it sparked speculations that Kylie’s lip fillers had dissolved. One user commented, “Her lips look kinda normal like I see her old face”. A second user wrote, “Her lips look good. Hopefully, she is giving the fillers a break.” Another person commented, ““Her lips look good. Hopefully, she is giving the fillers a break.” A fourth person wrote, ““Is she dissolving her lips again?

