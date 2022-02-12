Did Kylie Jenner just reveal the name of her second baby?

Kylie Jenner just revealed the name of her second born! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her son's name in an understated Instagram story, with just the baby's name written in big bold white letters on a black canvas attached with which was a paired white heart, Wolf Webster. Kylie posted the story at midnight and shocked her fans.

The KUWTK alum confirmed her second pregnancy in September of 2021 and subsequently gave birth on February 2. In a previous chat with Vogue, via Us Weekly, Kylie had revealed that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott had yet to decide the name of the little one, "Well, we need to find out the gender first," she went onto add, "And we decided to wait." The Kar-Jen sister gave birth to her firstborn daughter Stormi in February of 2018. Kylie announced her daughter's name four years back with Stormi's first Instagram post.

Check out Kylie's reveal below:

Kylie had scarcely been active on Instagram since her partner Travis Scott's Astro World Controversy, yet she still shared some of her most beautifully sentimental clicks with a baby bump. In one such post, the young CEO shared her thoughts going into the new year and wrote, "As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

